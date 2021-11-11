Leaders stress need for more veterans centers in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four Minnesota political leaders have toured a veterans center in St. Paul, while calling for better access to mental health care and readjustment services for those who have served in the military.

Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and U.S. Reps. Angie Craig and Dean Phillips made the visit on Veterans Day.

They wanted to highlight the value of centers like the three in Minnesota for helping veterans get the support they need, such as counseling, employment assistance and referrals for other services.

They're backing legislation aimed at establishing more veterans centers across the country. U.S. Sen. Tina Smith introduced it last week in the Senate.