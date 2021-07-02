Leaders say compromise was key in taking Minnesota budget deal across the finish line

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After going into overtime negotiating the state's next biennial budget, Minnesota lawmakers agree compromise was key in reaching an agreement.

As the only state in the nation with a divided legislature, the balance of political leverage made bridging ideological gaps between the two parties even more difficult. While differences between them are abound, both sides agree they had to let go of some priorities to bring a budget to life.

"We tried to navigate through extremely difficult situations," Minnesota Senate Leader Paul Gazelka told reporters. "[House Speaker Melissa Hortman] represents and is a liberal, and I'm conservative, and for those two sides to come together and just barely touch, close a deal, and get done is way harder than you can imagine."

Speaker Hortman echoed the sentiment, sharing in part, "While this agreement does not contain everything we would have liked, we worked together and achieved a compromise that is in the best interests of Minnesotans."

Governor Walz says the budget agreement shows lawmakers can overcome political difference to do what's right for the North Star State.

“Minnesotans got through this pandemic the way we get through all hardships in life—with grit and resilience. We banded together and looked out for one another. Together, we made it through this pandemic, we got the vaccine, and now, with Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget, we are on our way back, stronger than ever,” Walz said.