Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Leaders say Minnesota Capitol won't close due to COVID-19

The Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. AP photo

Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders have declined to close the Minnesota Capitol but the way lawmakers conduct business will change due to COVID-19.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 7:47 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders have declined to close the Minnesota Capitol but the way lawmakers conduct business will change due to COVID-19.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman says legislative leaders will work to implement the steps the governor recommended Friday to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, which included measures to cut down on large gatherings.

But Walz says it wouldn't be democratic to hold major hearings and pass legislation if nobody can weigh in.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says people can make their voices heard via phone calls emails and smaller groups.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Low moves south
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coaches agree with decision to cancel tournaments

Image

Frustration brews as season ends abruptly

Image

School Leaders Monitoring COVID-19

Image

Players, coaches react to cancelled seasons

Image

RCTC vs. Sandhills

Image

Channel One Food Bank

Image

Four Daughters

Image

Price Gouging

Image

Montessori school

Image

E-learning options

Community Events