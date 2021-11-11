Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Leaders, political figures issue messages for Veterans Day 2021

See what they are saying here.

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 9:35 AM
Updated: Nov 11, 2021 9:39 AM

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 831669

Reported Deaths: 9049
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1639761974
Ramsey676401007
Dakota61163556
Anoka58053543
Washington36378341
Stearns30635261
St. Louis26137374
Wright23304187
Scott23234167
Olmsted19815123
Sherburne16861117
Carver1485661
Clay11153100
Rice10526136
Blue Earth1044463
Crow Wing10394118
Kandiyohi9095103
Chisago906266
Otter Tail8936114
Benton8141117
Beltrami740186
Douglas700296
Goodhue696790
Mower690645
Itasca690090
Winona656355
McLeod650777
Isanti628978
Steele626828
Morrison619472
Becker583968
Polk556582
Freeborn519842
Nobles506953
Lyon490557
Carlton487769
Nicollet471157
Mille Lacs468368
Cass460649
Pine460139
Todd446639
Brown442853
Le Sueur414333
Meeker392055
Martin355642
Waseca346431
Wabasha33618
Hubbard321846
Dodge304111
Roseau286231
Wadena272933
Fillmore272214
Redwood259544
Renville251451
Houston248317
Faribault236831
Sibley231514
Pennington228529
Kanabec214432
Cottonwood211129
Chippewa205040
Aitkin201846
Watonwan184516
Pope184110
Yellow Medicine171521
Rock167627
Jackson154415
Swift153620
Koochiching149521
Clearwater145420
Stevens145111
Murray144811
Marshall143021
Pipestone142127
Lake118824
Wilkin113015
Lac qui Parle110325
Mahnomen98013
Norman9619
Grant8859
Big Stone8785
Lincoln8375
Red Lake65510
Kittson65022
Traverse5726
Unassigned560124
Lake of the Woods4994
Cook2680

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 496935

Reported Deaths: 7101
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk77623769
Linn30727414
Scott25792282
Black Hawk21277368
Woodbury19988254
Johnson18797103
Dubuque17198238
Pottawattamie15147208
Dallas14723109
Story1336454
Warren8101101
Cerro Gordo7494118
Clinton7398107
Webster7164120
Des Moines6956100
Marshall657192
Muscatine6497117
Wapello6223142
Jasper600489
Sioux588477
Lee5795101
Marion536995
Buena Vista497848
Plymouth475788
Henry407453
Jones386161
Benton382658
Washington380660
Bremer373471
Boone372138
Carroll359154
Mahaska349260
Crawford347147
Dickinson308253
Buchanan294139
Clay289535
Jackson288047
Kossuth281076
Hardin276553
Delaware276453
Fayette274252
Tama273377
Page266131
Cedar259427
Wright258748
Hamilton249357
Winneshiek245240
Floyd241847
Clayton230959
Poweshiek227043
Madison226625
Harrison226378
Cass225463
Butler219441
Iowa219033
Mills213329
Jefferson210942
Cherokee203645
Lyon201042
Winnebago200934
Hancock200239
Allamakee199355
Appanoose195854
Calhoun193118
Shelby189841
Humboldt178229
Union176538
Grundy175837
Louisa174052
Mitchell173843
Emmet173546
Franklin171729
Chickasaw169019
Sac165026
Guthrie163336
Montgomery155644
Clarke152529
Keokuk147138
Palo Alto147032
Monroe139639
Howard137523
Ida123441
Greene122817
Davis120525
Lucas119524
Pocahontas116824
Monona115439
Worth11479
Adair108937
Osceola101417
Fremont91912
Decatur90713
Taylor89814
Van Buren88122
Wayne80424
Ringgold74229
Audubon72214
Adams5468
Unassigned360
Rochester
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 29°
Mason City
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 31°
Rain continues into Thursday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The American Red Cross has served over 1 million families since 2001

Image

Veterans Day VFW

Image

American Red Cross

Image

Sean's Weather 11/11

Image

Rochester Township moves ahead with GDP despite 'rookery' concerns

Image

Rochester could see federal dollars from infrastructure bill

Image

Mason City High School graduate is named 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (11/10/21)

Image

City will choose Chateau Theatre operator on Monday

Image

MDH: spike in COVID cases 'alarming'

Community Events