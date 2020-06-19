Clear

Leaders in Iowa and Minnesota call on citizens to celebrate Juneteenth

In this June 17, 2020, photo, a statue depicts a man holding the state law that made Juneteenth a state holiday in Galveston, Texas. The inscription on the statue reads
In this June 17, 2020, photo, a statue depicts a man holding the state law that made Juneteenth a state holiday in Galveston, Texas. The inscription on the statue reads "On June 19, 1865, at the close of the Civil War, U.S. Army General Gordon Granger iss

"...it is a day that all freedom loving people in the United States should celebrate.'

Posted: Jun 19, 2020 10:17 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2020 10:22 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 – Iowa and Minnesota political leaders are calling on the public to celebrate Juneteenth and the ending of slavery in the United States.

MN Governor Tim Walz issued a proclamation Friday to officially recognize June 19, 2020, as “Juneteenth Freedom Day” and called on lawmakers to make it a state holiday.

“Juneteenth marks our country’s second Independence Day, celebrating freedom and justice and emphasizing education, achievement, and tolerance,” Walz’s proclamation. “We must do everything in our power to come together to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state so that every person in Minnesota – Black, Indigenous, Brown, and White – can be safe and thrive.”

“It took more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed for news of freedom to reach enslaved African-Americans in Texas,” adds Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Juneteenth is both a celebration and a reminder that justice does not come in one action nor is it quick. It is the work we must never stop doing.”

Iowa Congressman Steve King issued the following remarks on the occasion:

"On Friday, June 19th, the nation will honor an event that occurred 155 years ago. It is an event that has never received the nationwide attention that it deserves. But it is a day that all freedom loving people in the United States should celebrate. And it is a day that I successfully worked to gain recognition for in Iowa as far back as 2002."

"The 19th of June is popularly known as “Juneteenth.” Juneteenth traces its origin back to the close of the American Civil War, and it is based on a painful chapter of American history that too few people know. In this tumultuous year, it would do us all some good to reflect on the lessons of Juneteenth."

"Most people know that President Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican president, issued what came to be known as the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862 to free the slaves living in the Southern, Confederate States. Lincoln’s order became effective law on January 1, 1863, although it had been announced even earlier, in 1862."

"In the Confederate State of Texas, however, Lincoln’s order had been ignored. The Union Army did not have the ability to enforce Lincoln’s proclamation in that part of the country. Slave owners had no interest in voluntarily freeing their slaves. As a result, the cruel and unjust institution of slavery remained intact in Texas well into 1865."

When General Robert E. Lee’s Confederate Army of Northern Virginia surrendered to General Ulysses S. Grant’s victorious Union Army at Appomattox in 1865, circumstances on the ground changed dramatically, however. With the Southern surrender, the Union now had the ability to dispatch significant armed forces to Texas to ensure that President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation could be enforced in that rebellious state."

"It was Major General Gordon Granger who was given the responsibility to lead a Union regiment into Texas to enforce the law. General Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, and his subsequent action ensured the historic significance of that day. Not only did General Granger inform the people of Texas that the Civil War had ended, and that the Southern states had lost, but he read to them a military order, known as “General Order No. 3,” which stated unequivocally:"

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”

"With this act, and with the Union’s demonstrated will to enforce the order, over 250,000 men and women who had remained in bondage found themselves liberated in Texas. For them, President Lincoln’s promise of freedom and “absolute equality of personal rights” had finally been delivered. It was at the time, and it remains in its annual celebration, a day of intense joy."

"In 2002, as a Member of the Iowa State Senate, I proposed “An Act relating to the designation of a Juneteenth National Freedom Day” in the Iowa Senate. This historic legislation was passed unanimously by the Iowa State House and Senate, and its signature into law by Governor Vilsack made Iowa just the seventh state to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. Despite being an unofficial national holiday, “Juneteenth” is now recognized in 48 of the 50 states."

"My “Juneteenth National Freedom Day” proclamation (Senate File 2273, signed into law on April 11, 2002) encouraged all state governmental entities, civic organizations, and educational institutions in Iowa to “observe the day . . . in a manner that emphasizes the meaning and importance of the Emancipation Proclamation that ended slavery and to recognize and celebrate the importance of [Juneteenth] to every person who cherishes liberty and equality for all people.”

"I hope we, as a Congress and as a people, continue to recognize and to acknowledge this important piece of American history and that we also recognize the advancements we have made in the fulfillment of Lincoln’s promise since then. I am thankful for the insight and inspiration that put me in the forefront to recognize this joyous day every year in Iowa. We have 364 other days to discuss how far we have to go. May our Juneteenth National Freedom Day be forever the day we celebrate how far we have come."

Minnesota U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has also released a statement commemorating Juneteenth.

“This Juneteenth, as we celebrate this day that marked the end of slavery, we must also acknowledge the long winding road of justice. Enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas waited more than two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation to receive notice they were free.”

“Sadly, injustice and racism continue to this day -- and for Black Americans, the system has been broken since it was created. It’s on us as lawmakers, in the footsteps of the leaders that came before us, to commit to end systemic racism with systemic change. So today, as we honor the centuries-long, ongoing fight to liberate Black Americans, we pledge to continue the fight for true equality and keep paving the road of justice.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 31296

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10415727
Ramsey4079199
Stearns211119
Anoka178691
Dakota177675
Nobles16206
Washington82637
Olmsted81012
Mower7332
Rice7013
Kandiyohi5521
Scott5464
Clay51237
Wright3902
Todd3792
Carver2782
Sherburne2723
Freeborn2350
Lyon2292
Benton1953
Steele1790
Blue Earth1692
Martin1475
St. Louis12714
Cottonwood1150
Watonwan1080
Goodhue977
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Crow Wing9110
Winona8915
Otter Tail831
Carlton810
Chisago811
Polk672
Dodge610
Itasca5912
Unassigned5932
Chippewa581
McLeod560
Morrison541
Le Sueur531
Douglas510
Pennington510
Isanti500
Meeker501
Becker490
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault300
Mille Lacs281
Sibley262
Rock250
Wabasha240
Beltrami230
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman180
Wilkin153
Big Stone140
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Yellow Medicine100
Koochiching90
Houston70
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lake40
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24392

Reported Deaths: 674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5244164
Woodbury302641
Black Hawk184356
Buena Vista162010
Dallas103828
Linn103680
Marshall94418
Wapello67826
Johnson6688
Crawford6282
Muscatine57543
Pottawattamie53211
Tama42929
Scott41310
Dubuque39322
Sioux3620
Louisa35413
Story3013
Wright2920
Jasper28617
Washington2099
Plymouth2054
Warren2001
Dickinson1681
Hamilton1300
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Webster1031
Boone1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay850
Bremer756
Henry753
Taylor740
Clinton701
Des Moines662
Cherokee620
Guthrie603
Carroll571
Shelby560
Cedar541
Monona520
Franklin510
Osceola490
Benton481
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe486
Hardin460
Jefferson460
Emmet450
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac400
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Iowa350
Davis341
Humboldt341
Madison342
Lyon320
Pocahontas310
Hancock300
Delaware291
Fayette280
Butler272
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Grundy240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Greene230
Floyd221
Kossuth200
Ida190
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk161
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Adair120
Howard120
Union110
Van Buren110
Montgomery92
Ringgold90
Adams80
Decatur80
Mitchell80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Active weather pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's 6am Weather 6/19

Image

Educating yourself on Juneteenth

Image

Minnesota National Guard Virtual Deployment Ceremony

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/18

Image

RST experiencing a decline in passengers

Image

Unemployment claims are higher than expected, by 200,000

Image

Systemic Racism in the criminal justice system

Image

Virtual Military sendoff

Image

Chris' Afternoon Forecast 6/18

Image

A look at the free testing site in Mower County.

Community Events