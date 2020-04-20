Coronavirus fallout: Leaders announce Rochesterfest will not be held at end of June

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of Rochester's biggest events slated for the end of June has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders announced Monday that regularly scheduled events for Rochesterfest June 20-28 have been canceled.

They also announced the following:

The COVID-19 sub-committee will continue to work through the process of this impact to partner events, vendors, sponsors and all others affected by this decision.

The Rochesterfest Board and its COVID-19 sub-committee will continue to work through this timely and challenging process of implementing policies and procedures needed to handle the effects of this cancellation. The board will look to adapt changes to its bylaws to pursue alternate dates and event options.

The board will look to other area events and organizations to share resources and ideas for an alternate “City Celebration”.

“With the health and safety of attendees and the community of greatest importance, this decision was made with careful deliberation. It’s a tough time for so many in our community and the event industry,” said Brandon Helgeson, Rochesterfest executive director. “That’s why, in cooperation with city officials and in collaboration with community event organizations, Rochesterfest is exploring efforts to provide our greater community with a festival to help heal and celebrate our city.”