Leader named for new Mayo Clinic tech platform

Looking to 'shape health care in a new and dynamic way.'

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 4:05 PM
Updated: Dec 3, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dr. John Halamka is the new president of Mayo Clinic Platform.

"Dr. Halamka has a proven track record of success in innovation and value creation," says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. "His extensive experience and network will help power the Mayo Clinic Platform forward to benefit our patients and to support Mayo Clinic's path for the future."

The Mayo Clinic Platform is a strategic initiative to improve health care through insights and knowledge derived from data.

Dr. Halamka was executive director of the Health Technology Exploration Center for Beth Israel Lahey Health in Massachusetts. Previously, he was chief information officer at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for more than 20 years and the International Healthcare Innovation Professor at Harvard Medical School.

"It's an exciting time to join Mayo Clinic and work with new colleagues to enhance what we can offer to patients worldwide," Dr. Halamka says. "The Mayo Clinic Platform provides us the opportunity to shape health care in a new and dynamic way."

Clark Otley, M.D., has also been named chief medical officer, Mayo Clinic Platform. Dr. Otley joined Mayo Clinic in 1999. He is a professor of dermatology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science; a physician in the division of dermatologic surgery; medical director for the Department of Business Development; and president of Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

