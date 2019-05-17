Clear
LeRoy woman sentenced for stealing from high school wrestling booster club

Authorities say she embezzled thousands as club treasurer.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 4:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman who stole thousands of dollars from a high school wrestling booster club is sentenced.

Kristin Lynn Stevens, 35 of LeRoy, must pay $7,277.42 in restitution and spend 10 years on supervised probation. She was charged in June 2018 with embezzling from the “Dawg Pound Wrestling” booster club that supports the consolidated Grand Meadow, LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland wrestling team. Authorities say that as club treasurer in 2016, Stevens stole or spent the money on personal purchases.

She pleaded guilty to one count of theft in December 2018 and a second theft charge was dismissed. Stevens received a stay of adjudication, which means this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes here sentence.

