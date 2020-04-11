LeRoy man runs more than 50 miles for mental health awareness

LEROY, Minnesota - Imagine having to run two marathons back-to-back. LeRoy resident Chris Dahl ran more than 50 miles in a two-day span, hoping to raise mental health awareness.

Dahl's original goal was 100 miles, but was unable to finish it due to body aches.

Growing his beard and continuing to run, the LeRoy community has cheered him on every step of the way.

"They had people putting their porch lights on for me and lighting up the path for me at night," Dahl said. People had signs in their yard, it was pretty incredible."

Dahl has a message for those dealing with mental health issues.

"You're not alone in this, we're in this together, we will get through it," Dahl said. "It's tough but we're going to get through it and just keep fighting."