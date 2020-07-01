LeRoy driver hurt in Olmsted County collision

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle crash injures one driver Wednesday in Olmsted County.

It happened just after 5 pm at the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 104. The Minnesota State Patrol says Joshua Jacob Weiss, 20 of LeRoy, was driving south and Vanessa Isabel Navarro, 22 of Kasson, was driving west when they collided.

Weiss suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. Navarro was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.