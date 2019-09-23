LeRoy-Ostrander enjoys hot stretch to open season

LEROY, Minnesota -- The LeRoy-Ostrander Cardinals football team has had success not seen in quite some time. The Cardinals have already surpassed their win total from last season, defeating Spring Grove and Grand Meadow in back-to-back weeks.
Head Coach Trevor Carrier doesn't want his players thinking too much into those wins.
"We've been saying stay humble, stay[ing] honest, you know a lot of things come and a lot of people come talk to us and the boys and stuff like that and the publicity," Carrier said. "For our boys I think confidence is the biggest thing and we're gaining confidence, we believe in every game we play we can win and not just show up and give a good effort."
