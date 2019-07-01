LeRoy American Legion raising funds for a veterans memorial

LEROY, Minn. - The LeRoy American Legion Post 161 has been working on bringing a veterans memorial to town since 2017. The organization is hoping to raise $50,000 by the end of the year to begin construction.

"We're well on our way. The community is really good. We've had a lot of local donations," says Don Orum, an American Legion member who is leading the project.

The plan is to construct the memorial in front of the LeRoy Community Center.

Donations can be mailed to the LeRoy American Legion Post 161 at their P.O. Box 46 or you can contact Don Orum at 507-259-4159.