Le Roy man pleads guilty to serious drug crime

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Le Roy man is pleading guilty to getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine.

Levi Dwayne Guy, 41, was charged with 1st degree drug possession and three counts of drug user in possession of a firearm after a January 30 search of his home. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says it found 155.04 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, a surveillance camera system, a .38 caliber revolver, a 20 gauge shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, and plastic bags containing small amounts of marijuana, meth, and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Guy’s trial was scheduled to start on January 6 but with his guilty plea Friday, a sentencing hearing is now set for March 12, 2020.