Hog confinement fire prompts evacuation

First responders from Adams, Le Roy, Rose Creek and Stacyville beat back flames at a hog confinement farm, located on 110th Street in Le Roy, around four p.m. on Tuesday.

Neighbors near the facility were asked to evacuate by first responders due to concerns over a possible chemical leak, according to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik.

"It was an extremely large fire, generating a lot, a lot of smoke. Knowing that they were doing chemical decontamination of the building, just using an abundance of caution, to make sure none of those things could affect people's health and safety in the surrounding area," Sandvik said.

Workers at the facility had previously decontaminated the structure in order to prepare for new animal arrivals.

The fire ignited sometime after the procedure, destroying the barn in its entirety.

Sandvik said there were no fatalities from the blaze.