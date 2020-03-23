Clear
Layoffs begin as pandemic grows

People in North Iowa are talking about how they are impacted by coronavirus-related layoffs.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 9:27 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - With so many closings and restrictions on business during the coronavirus pandemic, many people are getting a pink slip from their employer.  Danelle Stadtlander is a hairdresser at Hair Den in Mason City.

"We just take it day by day, until we hear what's going to be put out there to help us," said Stadtlander.

Uncertainty seems to be the prevailing feeling right now for those who are suddenly unemployed.  Stadtlander tried to make as much money as possible before the salons were shuttered.

"I called as many of my clients as I could and had them come in and meet me here so they could get their hair done, because...you know they tell us it's through the 31st of March, but we really have no idea how long it's going to be," she said.

State laws will not let her cut hair from her home, so that's not an option.

Iowa Workforce Development and Minnesota Unemployment Insurance both have information on their website about how to file for unemployment related to COVID-19.  

Meanwhile, Candy Callahan tells KIMT News 3, her husband was laid off from Eaton in Belmond.  He will be filing for unemployment.

"He was doing that today, because they just decided friday that they were going to shut down. so he's just waiting for me to get home to help him do it," said Callahan.

She says they will have to tighten their belts without his steady paycheck.

"We can't shop. He can't see something he wants and go get it, because one, you shouldn't go out and get it, and two we don't know if we'll have the money later during the year."

Below are links to Iowa and Minnesota's unemployment websites:  

Iowa Workforce Development  

Minnesota Unemployment Insurance 

Community Events