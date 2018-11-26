Lawsuit refiled against Mason City mall

MASON CITY, Iowa – A lawsuit is being refiled against the owners of Southbridge Mall for non-payment of real estate taxes.

A lawsuit had been filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court seeking $177.324 in taxes an interest. It was withdrawn in October after the county treasurer’s office said it received payment. However, County Treasurer Patricia Wright issued a statement on Monday that three of the four checks received from Southbridge Mall Realty Holding, LLC have been returned for non-sufficient funds.

Wright states a written demand to honor the checks was sent to Southbridge Mall’s owners and they failed to comply. She says the lawsuit will now be refiled with additional requests for punitive and other damages.