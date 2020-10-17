Lawsuit filed over fall at Cambrex plant in Charles City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A federal lawsuit has been filed against Cambrex for an accident at its Charles City drug-manufacturing facility.

Michael Moore of Wisconsin says he was among a group brought in to work at the Charles City plan on October 14, 2018, and fell from an elevated walkway after it “catastrophically failed” beneath him. Moore says he suffered serious and permanent injuries as a result of the fall and accuses Cambrex of negligence in allowing it to happen. His lawsuit alleges the company did not detect or repair the problem with the walkway through regular inspection.

In a response filed to Moore’s lawsuit, Cambrex admits he was a worker at their Charles City plan on October 14, 2018, and did fall from an elevated walkway but denies his other claims.

This lawsuit was originally filed in Floyd County District Court but has now been transferred to U.S. Federal Court in Cedar Rapids.