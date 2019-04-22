DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The state of Iowa has been sued again in federal court by animal rights groups for passing a law last month designed to prosecute people who get hired at farms in order to work undercover to report on animal living conditions.
The measure was approved by lawmakers on March 12 and signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds two days later. It creates a trespass charge for anyone using deception to gain access to a farm to cause physical or economic harm.
The lawsuit filed Monday in Des Moines by the Animal Legal Defense Fund and four other groups claims the new law violates constitutional free speech and due process rights.
Lawmakers passed it two months after a federal judge struck down a similar law they passed in 2012, saying it violated free-speech rights. That ruling is on appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Related Content
- Lawsuit filed against Iowa's new 'ag-gag"'law
- Iowa's so-called 'Ag Gag' law is struck down
- Blocked by court defeat, Iowa lawmakers push new ag-gag bill
- Federal judge strikes down Iowa law on undercover ag workers
- Lawsuit says Iowa's voter ID law violates state constitution
- Legal challenges filed to new Iowa abortion law
- Iowa Ag Secretary discusses tariffs
- Iowa Ag Sec. discusses NAFTA
- Lawsuits filed after January explosion at McNeilus
- Lawsuit filed against Hormel Foods Corp.