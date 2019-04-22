Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lawsuit filed against Iowa's new 'ag-gag"'law

Animal rights groups filed suit in federal court.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 1:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The state of Iowa has been sued again in federal court by animal rights groups for passing a law last month designed to prosecute people who get hired at farms in order to work undercover to report on animal living conditions.

The measure was approved by lawmakers on March 12 and signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds two days later. It creates a trespass charge for anyone using deception to gain access to a farm to cause physical or economic harm.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Des Moines by the Animal Legal Defense Fund and four other groups claims the new law violates constitutional free speech and due process rights.

Lawmakers passed it two months after a federal judge struck down a similar law they passed in 2012, saying it violated free-speech rights. That ruling is on appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Tracking a rainy start but sunshine will return!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking A Few Dry Spots Before More Rain

Image

My Money: Tips to help kids save money

Image

Dr. Oz - Do you have acid reflux?

Image

Tracking a Great Start Turning into a Soggy Evening

Image

Mason City grad Sydney Eaton named All-MVC

Image

Construction on 18th Ave NW resumes Monday

Image

Drake Relays qualifiers announced

Image

App allows you to solve mysteries

Image

Church attendance strong on Easter

Image

Two hospitalized after Austin shooting

Community Events