Lawsuit data says 11 large Iowa school districts have had major COVID outbreaks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Information in a federal lawsuit indicates nearly a quarter of Iowa public school students are in districts that have experienced significant COVID-19 outbreaks this year.

The information is from a lawsuit over whether Iowa can prevent school boards from imposing mask mandates. It indicates 11 school districts, including Waterloo, Sioux City and Muscatine, have reported more positive cases in the first month of the school year than during the entire previous year.

The data made public Monday is from lawyers for 11 parents and the disability rights group The Arc of Iowa who are suing to prevent the state from enforcing a law banning mask mandates in schools. State data shows 12 children age 11 or younger are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19.