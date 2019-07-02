Clear

Lawsuit: Iowa physician assistant sexually exploited patient

An Iowa woman has filed a lawsuit alleging that a physician assistant engaged in a sexual relationship with her while treating her for mental health problems.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 9:36 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has filed a lawsuit alleging that a physician assistant engaged in a sexual relationship with her while treating her for mental health problems.

The lawsuit alleges that physician assistant Mervin Casey IV of Fort Dodge sexually exploited the patient and mishandled prescription drugs.

Casey is serving a one-year suspension after reporting himself to the Iowa Board of Physician Assistants for an inappropriate relationship with a patient outside the clinic. But he has applied for license reinstatement. A hearing's set for July 17.

The lawsuit filed Friday alleges Casey began texting the woman and the two developed a relationship after he started treating her at a UnityPoint clinic in November 2017 for panic attacks, depression and other illnesses.

Casey pleaded guilty last year to misdemeanor charges of obstructing a prosecution and unlawfully possessing Adderall. He was sentenced to probation.

The lawsuit alleges Casey, 32, improperly administered oxycodone to the woman outside his practice.

A phone number for Casey wasn't listed. His defense attorney didn't immediately return a message.

