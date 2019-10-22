Lawmakers tour Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Med City is experiencing a major transformation, the community is growing.

To deal with that growth, the city is asking the state to help fund some of the big city projects.

Members of the house capital investment division made a stop in Rochester to see first hand some of the project proposals.

State lawmakers are here in Rochester touring projects our area's Representative Tina Liebling wants to see done.

“Help convince my colleagues the things our area needs,” she said.

The State Bonding Committee made their first stop at the Rochester International Airport.

RST is asking for over 11 million dollars from the state to help repair a land strip.

The total cost of the project is over 79 million dollars, with a majority of the money coming from the Federal Aviation Administration.

They're repairs RST Executive Director John Reed thinks is necessary to the decades old runway.

“It is as critical as you can get in relation to transportation infrastructure so at 40 plus years old that runway is at the end of it's useful life and it's time for a replacement,” he said.

The request will have to go through the state legislature process.

If all goes well, construction could start by next summer.

Construction could take 4-5 years and people here at the airport say they will work in phases so there's no impact to travel here at the airport.