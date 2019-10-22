Clear

Lawmakers tour Rochester

RST is asking for over 11 million dollars from the state to help repair a land strip.

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 11:37 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Med City is experiencing a major transformation, the community is growing.
To deal with that growth, the city is asking the state to help fund some of the big city projects.
Members of the house capital investment division made a stop in Rochester to see first hand some of the project proposals.

State lawmakers are here in Rochester touring projects our area's Representative Tina Liebling wants to see done.
“Help convince my colleagues the things our area needs,” she said.

The State Bonding Committee made their first stop at the Rochester International Airport.
RST is asking for over 11 million dollars from the state to help repair a land strip.
The total cost of the project is over 79 million dollars, with a majority of the money coming from the Federal Aviation Administration.
They're repairs RST Executive Director John Reed thinks is necessary to the decades old runway.

“It is as critical as you can get in relation to transportation infrastructure so at 40 plus years old that runway is at the end of it's useful life and it's time for a replacement,” he said.

The request will have to go through the state legislature process.
If all goes well, construction could start by next summer.

Construction could take 4-5 years and people here at the airport say they will work in phases so there's no impact to travel here at the airport.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Rain/mix possible on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Likes Mom's Ties

Image

Lawmakers tour Rochester

Image

Prepping for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Image

NIACC women's basketball season preview

Image

Sports Overtime: highlights from around the area

Image

Honoring entrenpeneurs

Image

Hip Hop with a Message

Image

Dyslexia simulation

Image

Teen driving safety

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Community Events