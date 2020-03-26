Lawmakers tackle COVID-19 aid as Minnesota records 2nd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature is poised to pass a package to aid in the state's fight against COVID-19 on a day when the state recorded its second death from the coronavirus outbreak.

State health officials said Thursday that the latest resident to die of the disease was from Ramsey County and was in their 80s.

Leading lawmakers negotiated the bill via private conference calls to minimize the risk of catching the disease.

Minnesota state, local and tribal governments are expected to get nearly $2.2 billion under the $2.2 trillion aid bill the U.S. Senate passed late Wednesday.

