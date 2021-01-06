Politicians sound off: 'It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear'

Thanks to all who are putting themselves on the line to protect our democracy. I’m committed to finishing the job we started today, something I just said to the senators. Everyone agrees. We’ll do that as soon as it is safe. Anarchy will not prevail. Democracy will. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 6, 2021

I am safe and will continue to keep people posted. — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) January 6, 2021

President Trump needs to address the nation and call for an end to this violence and disruption to our democratic process. This is not how we do business in the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/mA67iBto3W — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) January 6, 2021