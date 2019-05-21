Clear
Lawmakers reach budget agreement, Minnesotans react to no gas tax increase: 'I pay enough for gas the way it is'

A special session is planned for later this week so lawmakers can finish approving the budget.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 10:07 AM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Lawmakers are wrapping up their big budget bills after finally reaching a deal for the two-year state budget.

The bipartisan agreement was made Sunday night, hours before Monday’s deadline.

The framework calls for a budget of around $48 billion. That’s about a six-percent increase from the current budget.

“We reached a bipartisan agreement on time for the first time in over a decade,” Gov. Tim Walz said.

With the split legislature, there was some give and take to reach the deadline.

“They come to an agreement this time, you know somebody's gonna be upset about something,” Anthony Matzke, of Rochester, said. “So I mean no one's gonna be happy.”

The governor’s proposed gas tax was something Minnesotans already had mixed opinions about. In order to reach a deal, the governor and Republicans agreed to drop the hike. That seems to be OK with Minnesotans.

“I pay enough for gas the way it is,” Matzke said.

A special session is planned for later this week so lawmakers can finish approving the budget.

