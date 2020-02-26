Lawmakers plan hearings on arousal study at Iowa institution

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers plan to hold hearings to investigate problems at a state-run institution for people with intellectual disabilities.
House Government Oversight Chairwoman Mary Ann Hanusa says she's planning a meeting with no date yet confirmed.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds didn’t object to legislative oversight hearings when asked Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating allegations that the former director was planning to conduct human sexual arousal experiments and had begun questionable hydration therapy on patients and deaths were occurring at a rate that concerned employees.
