Lawmakers meet as Minnesota's COVID-19 cases top 1,000

Under the new rules, a doctor’s diagnosis of COVID-19 without a test to confirm it will be acceptable.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 1:04 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lawmakers are moving closer to passing legislation that will ensure first responders and health care workers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 qualify for workers compensation, even if they can't prove they caught the virus at work.

The House and Senate are expected to approve the legislation on Tuesday.

Minnesota's count of COVID-19 cases meanwhile surpassed 1,000. Health officials reported 83 new cases Tuesday, taking the state’s total to 1,069.

There have been four new deaths, for a total of 34.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

 

