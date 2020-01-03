Clear

Lawmakers are trying to push the Retired Pay Restoration Act forward for veterans

The latest version of the bill was introduced in February of 2019 and has been at a stand-still since.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 10:34 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A bill introduced to Congress could mean veterans who have a disability could receive the full amount of both disability compensation, plus retired pay. It's called the Retired Pay Restoration Act. The bill was introduced almost a year ago, but it's been at a stand-still in a congressional subcommittee.

The bill would help veterans who receive both a disability benefit from the department of veterans affairs and their military retirement pay. As of right now, military retirees whose disability is rated at less than 50% through the VA have the amount of their benefit removed from what they receive in retirement.

Some folks from the American Legion Post 92 in Rochester want to see this act move forward. "Well I think anytime you're taking away military benefits from a retiree or anybody in the armed services - retired or active duty - I think it's really despicable and shameful," explained Jeffrey VanGalder, Adjutant at the American Legion Post 92, Jeffrey VanGalder. "I really hope that somebody takes a harder look at this."

According to congress.gov, the act is gaining support from both Democrats and Republicans with a total of 101 co-sponsors with 4 from Minnesota and 1 from Iowa.

