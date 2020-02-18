Lawmakers are trying to eliminate child marriage in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Right now in Minnesota, teens as young as 16 can legally get married with parental consent, but this could be changing.

Only 3 states don't allow people under the age of 18 to get married and now, some lawmakers in Minnesota are working to join them. More people are pushing to eliminate that law and only allow people 18 and older to get married. Senator Dan Sparks is in favor of increasing the age. “Overall, I think it would be good to change the law to eliminate child marriage in Minnesota. The bill got stuck in the process last year, as happens with many good policy bills during a budget year, but I think it certainly has a chance to move forward this year with bipartisan support. I’m looking forward to discussions around the issue this session, and ultimately supporting the bill if it makes its way to a floor vote in the Senate.”

A mother we spoke to said there's no way she would give the okay for her children to get married at 16, but being 18 is a different story. "Well it makes sense to be 18 because everything else is 18, so why not put it all to the same number too. What is it to go to war? 18," said Tammy Zimmerman.