Lawmaker considers keeping evictions paused for struggling Minnesotans

KIMT NEWS 3- Since the early days of the pandemic, landlords have not been allowed to evict Minnesotans. During a virtual discussion on Friday morning, U.S. Senator Tina Smith and Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho, discussed with representatives from non-profits about keeping a pause on evictions.

Through RentHelpMN, an emergency assistance program, struggling Minnesotans can get caught up on overdue rent and utilities.

"What's really unique about this program is you can pay it forward three months," said Ho. If you apply and your eligible, you can actually prepay and that's an extraordinary feature of the program. "

One of the non-profit representatives who attended the discussion was Brenna Bailey. Bailey who is Chief Program Officer for Pillsbury United Communities is thankful for the ongoing assistance.

"My colleagues here have said that this provides stability to keep families in their homes," said Bailey. "We are just endlessly grateful for the support. It's going fairly smoothly so far."

An estimated 53,000 Minnesota households are behind on their rent by an average of nearly $3,000. Anyone who thinks they are eligible for the program can apply here or call 211.