Law enforcement warn drivers to defrost their vehicle windows before hitting the road

You could face a fine of more than one hundred dollars in Iowa and Minnesota.

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Colder weather is coming our way. We got a little taste of it this morning when we woke up to frost on our windshields. If you don't properly defrost your car, it’s not only dangerous, it could also land you in some legal trouble.

It's against Minnesota and Iowa State law to not fully defrost your front and side windows. Minnesota State Troopers are sending out a warning of how dangerous failing to do so can be.

The Rochester, Mason City police department have not cited anyone yet. State troopers in Iowa and Minnesota says they've given warnings to people failing to defrost their vehicles. It can be a headache to scrape off, State Trooper Troy Christiansen says it's the duty of the driver to make sure the entire window is clear.

“Unfortunately i've been to several serious and fatal crashes where people are in a hurry and when you're in a hurry you just scrape off a little bit and that's when things tend to happen. You not able to see out of the windshield and you're not just able to see pedestrians especially if you're driving through town,” he said.

Authorities t don't suggest leaving your car running and unattended to heat up, because it can get stolen.

If you don't properly clear off you car, you could face a fine of more than one hundred dollars.

