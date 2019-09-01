Law enforcement vehicle struck during Cerro Gordo County traffic stop

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A law enforcement vehicle suffered damage after being struck during a Highway 18 traffic stop Friday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said the two vehicles were pulled off to the side of the road with a Ford Expedition having its emergency lights activated.

That’s when a Peterbuilt driven by Martin Tanev, 29, of West Palm Beach, Florida, struck the police vehicle.

Debris from the collision also struck the other vehicle that was parked on the shoulder.

The crash happened at milemarker 182.