Law enforcement teams up with Special Olympics Minnesota

This was all to raise money for the Special Olympics Minnesota.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 5:11 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn-Olmsted County Sheriffs Office deputies were serving up pulled pork sandwiches at Glynner's Pub today.

This was all to raise money for the Special Olympics Minnesota. About fifty pulled pork sandwiches were sold at lunchtime. Athletes were teamed up with a Deputy. The group then greeted lunch patrons and filled them in on the cause. Macey Tesmer is one of the organizers of the event and says it was a success.

"It's about raising awareness for the most part but also a way to raise money for Special Olympics,” it gives the public an opportunity to have contact with the athletes but also see law enforcement in a different light other than pulling them over."

A little over $400 where raised during the lunch.

