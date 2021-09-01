Law enforcement seeking copper turbine thieves

The Mower County Sheriff's Department is seeking a thief, or thieves, that stole copper from EDF Renewable Services wind turbines in Dexter, Minnesota, this past week.

In addition to stolen copper, extensive damage was found on roughly 10 to 15 turbines.

Mower County has roughly 270 wind turbines.

The total estimate for damages and loss of copper is around $38,000, according to the Mower County Sheriff's Department.

Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said community members should keep an eye out for any suspicious activity.

"If people see vehicles that are not labeled, or seem suspicious, we ask that they contact our non-emergency number and notify the Sheriff's office," Sandvik said.

Copper prices have recently increased, hitting an all-time high in May at $4.90 per pound.