Law enforcement says Mason City man had 200 grams of meth

Arrested Tuesday.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 5:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is accused of having about 200 grams of methamphetamine.

Michael David Dalluge, 25 of Mason City, is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver meth and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Law enforcement says Dalluge had around 200 grams of meth as well as scales and packaging material on January 29 in the 500 block of 16th Street SE in Mason City.

The criminal complaint wasn’t filed until Tuesday and Dalluge was ordered held on $10,000 bond.

