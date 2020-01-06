Dead body found in southern Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police responded Monday to dead body in a creek near the Days Inn.

The Rochester Police Department says it was called just before 12:30 pm about a body in the 3800 block of Commerical Drive SW. Officers arrived an confirmed it was a deceased 39-year-old male. The initial report is there is no obvious trauma to the body that could have caused his death.

An investigation is underway but police say there does not appear to be any danger to the general public. Law enforcement had cleared the scene by 3:30 pm.