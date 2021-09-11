Law enforcement responding to officer-involved shooting in Thompson

THOMPSON, Iowa - Winnebago County dispatch tells KIMT law enforcement is responding to an officer-involved shooting in Thompson. No more details are available at this time. KIMT is working to learn more.
Posted: Sep 11, 2021 9:02 PM
