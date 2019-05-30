Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Law enforcement responding to incident in rural Olmsted County

KIMT reporter being told to leave the immediate area for safety.

Posted: May 30, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Law enforcement is responding to an incident in Salem Township Thursday afternoon.

Several law enforcement vehicles and ambulances have been seen in the area of Olmsted County Road 3 and 50th Street SW. KIMT’s reporter on the scene was told to move away from the area for safety reasons. More details coming up at 6 o’clock.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
More sunshine with warmer temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Wisdom for Wisdom' program gives free procedure to college student

Image

Should you be concerned about river flooding?

Image

Theft reported at a popular landmark in West Concord

Image

What do you do if you are in a car during a tornado?

Image

Man facing charges of criminal sexual conduct

Image

Local coffee shop collecting donations for students

Image

UMD’s Labovitz MBA Program in Rochester ranked No. 2 in Minnesota

Image

Tracking Heat and Sunshine

Image

Chris' Nelson PM Weather 5/29

Image

Mountain Bike Teams in Rochester

Community Events