Law enforcement prepares for thousands of visitors during SocialICE

SocialICE begins tomorrow night and law enforcement is prepared for the increase of visitors to the area.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 3:54 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 3:56 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's almost time for the chillest party of the season! SocialICE begins tomorrow night and law enforcement is prepared for the increase of visitors to the area.

With an estimated 50,000 people expected to attend the event Minnesota State Patrol says deputies are also expecting an uptick in the amount of impaired drivers on the roadway.

Sgt. Troy Christianson said, "Everybody will have fun if you have a designated driver and someone who is willing to stay safe by being the driver."

Christianson says suring big event weekends there's always an increased risk of impaired drivers so troopers are taking extra precautions.

"What we do to counter that is we have extra patrol on the roadways to respond to calls or crashes but just trying to target and be preventive," added Christianson. "Prevent people from being on the roadways and crashing or hurting somebody else."

The department says, as always, plan ahead if you're planning on drinking whether that's a taxi service or designated driver. It's also good to be aware of the non-alcoholic beverages being offered during the event.

"Impairment starts after you have one beer," added Christianson. "So your delayed reactions start to occur. So it's important that your designated driver consume no alcohol at all. So there will be options for them to have other things besides alcoholic beverages."

One specialty beverage that will be available is from Cafe Steam called "The Churchill." It's a spiced cider made with chai spices, wild turkey bourbon simple syrup, and a smoked cinnamon stick.

SocialIce begins Thursday night beginning at 5pm and running until 9pm.

