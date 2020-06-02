Law enforcement perspective on recent protests and riots, and efforts to strengthen community relations

MASON CITY, Iowa - As protests continue across the country, and now the world, over the death of George Floyd, we're getting some insight on the situation from members of law enforcement.

During each encounter, Iowa State Patrol Lt. Dana Knutson says there are procedures in place regarding using force if it is needed, and protocol for transparency. This includes reviewing any captured videos, and keeping detailed records of all encounters with the public, inclduing what force was used during an incident.

"We have things in place, and I think a lot of that goes together with working with community members to make sure we're watching what's happening within our own force."

His agency has also been making efforts to improve community relations.

"To take good out of a bad situation, anytime we can do that, on both sides, even law enforcement needs to re-evaluate ourselves and say, 'why are we doing these things, or what are we doing, and how is it viewed by our customers, per se."

During Sunday's protest in Des Moines, police officers took a knee and offered a prayer for George Floyd.