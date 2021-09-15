Law enforcement memorial continues to progress

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local memorial to honor the lives of law enforcement officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice is reaching another milestone.

Concrete is being poured and the 15-foot frame will be eventually installed around an obelisk monument.

The memorial will honor 34 officers from southeast Minnesota who gave their lives to protect their communities.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says it will be a place for the community to come so those sacrifices are never forgotten.

He explained, “It's really good for us to not forget our past. We want to remember the good past and we want to remember the difficult past and that's what this is about, to do that.”

Donations are still needed as the memorial is seeking $150,000 to put in flowers and landscaping during the spring when the memorial is scheduled to be completed.

The funds would also cover maintenance costs in the coming years.

