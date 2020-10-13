Law enforcement memorial campaign sees uptick in funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A nearly three year effort to fund a law enforcement memorial in Rochester is gaining traction, especially in the past couple weeks.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department has been working to raise $400,000 to create a memorial dedicated to 31 fallen law officers at Soldiers Field Memorial Park.

Sheriff Scott Rose says so far around $200,000 has been raised towards the goal. The funds are generated through donations and the purchase of $20 dollar signs that say, ‘We support law enforcement.’

Sheriff Rose believes they’ve been seeing a significant uptick in the amount of signs being purchased as law enforcement officers have been facing backlash following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer.

He says that negative attention has brought a wave of positive support from the community.

Rose explained, “For us it's more important than ever now to make sure these men and women out there on the street day and night, they need to know we support them. They need to know their community supports them and these signs are a great show of that. “

The department says they hope to break ground on the site before the first snowfall of the year with the completion date set for 2021.

If you'd like to donate or purchase a sign you can click here for more information.