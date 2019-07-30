Clear

Law enforcement looks to improve trust between the public

We're finding out what the community would like to see and what action RPD is doing

Posted: Jul 30, 2019
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 7:28 PM
Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Law enforcement agencies are looking to improve trust and now they're asking for your thoughts.
Today, The Minnesota Department of Public Safety held a listening session to explore what community members believe builds trust between law enforcement and the community.
Former Ramsey County Sheriff Matt Bostrom organized todays discussion on efforts to build public trust in law enforcement.
The room was filled with local first responder agencies, with the goal to discuss not only trust ... but also recruitment.
State Representative Tina Liebling came to offer her perspective on how to get more people interested in joining the force.

“We need people from various backgrounds of different gendered backgrounds to bring those experiences and interact not only coming in and saying let me use force to resolve this situation no let me use my brain to resolve this situation,” said the State Representative.

The Department of Public Safety will be touring all across the state talking to different communities, the next stop is Burnsville.

If you missed today's discussion, the DPS is considering making another stop in the Med-City.

