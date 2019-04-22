Clear
Law enforcement looking for stolen snowmobiles in North Iowa

Public asked to help solve February theft.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Law enforcement is asking the public to help them catch some snowmobile thieves.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says two Polaris 800 Pro RMK 155 snowmobiles were stolen from Mason City Power Sports sometime between the evening of February 22 and the morning of February 23. One of the stolen snowmobiles is red and the other is red-and-black. Neither has been found.

Investigators say they believe two men used a white Ford 4-door pickup truck with a dark colored stripe at the bottom of its doors to steal the snowmobiles.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 641-421-3000 or call Crime Stoppers of North Iowa by 1-800-383-0088.

Images of the make and model of the stolen snowmobiles courtesy of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office

