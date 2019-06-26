Law enforcement looking for man and missing truck

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the case of a missing truck.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for an older, light skinned African-American male with a slender build and white facial hair. He was seen driving a 10 foot U-Haul truck that was rented at a business in Mason City and has not been returned.

The Sheriff’s Office says the truck will have Arizona license plates and the number TM2510F on the top right of the truck box.

Anyone with information on this man of the missing truck is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.