Law enforcement looking for Blue Earth County home invaders

LEWISVILLE, Minn. – Authorities say shots were fired during a home invasion in Blue Earth County.

It happened around 12:04 am Thursday at a rural home in the 47000 block of 127th Street. The Sheriff’s Office says three adult males carrying handguns entered the home and assaulted the occupants. The victims said shots were fired by at least one of the intruders but no one was hit.

Investigators say cash and other items were stolen and it is believed the victims and home invaders know each other. The Sheriff’s Office says there does not appear to be a threat to the general public.

One male victim was treated for injuries at a local hospital.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this crime. Anyone wishing to provide information can call (507) 304-4863.