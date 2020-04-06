Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Law enforcement is seeing a slight increase of domestic assault calls

Many people across the country are out of work right now, but the Rochester Police Department is working every day, monitoring calls, looking for any new spikes or trends they need to jump on.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 9:01 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Lieutenant Thomas Faudskar with the Rochester Police Department said he would like to see crime statistics going down, but unfortunately it is still a little too early to tell. That's because there are a lot of factors involved to really calculate crime statistic numbers for trends. He explained from what he can tell, it's not too far off for this time of year - which is a good thing.

However, Lieutenant Faudskar said there has been a slight uptick in domestic calls. He explained he would like to see more people helping each other out. "You'd like to think of families coming together at this time as we're going through a tough time as a community and as a country," said Lieutenant Faudskar. "Unfortunately, that's not the reality in some households. Like the Governor tweeted out earlier this week, the stay at home order does not mean you have to stay at home in an abusive relationship."

Lieutenant Faudskar said officers have seen some congregating at parks, but that's getting under control. He explained overall, people are taking the stay at home order seriously. "I think the citizens of Rochester have been a fantastic partner in this as we're going through this tough time," said Lieutenant Faudskar. "We're not seeing disturbances at some our vital shopping areas or anything like that. We have our officers actively patrolling those areas and we're just not seeing any major problems right now."

The Rochester Police Department released a video focusing on those domestic incidents to make sure victims know they're not alone and there are many different resources out there to get help. It's on their Facebook page if you want to see it. RPD has a call center specifically for COVID-19 related questions or concerns. Lieutenant Faudskar said that's helping the dispatch center only receive emergency calls.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 38°
Clouds return alongside a warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Harmony Spirits making hand sanitizer

Image

Animal control makes home deliveries for pet owners

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Retailers limiting number of customers in stores

Image

Hotel feeds workers during coronavirus pandemic

Image

Stewartville Fire Department holds parade

Image

Sean Weather 4/5

Image

Rochester residents worried public pools, beaches, parks will be closed

Image

Passing out palms

Image

How to disinfect your home based on CDC recommendations

Community Events