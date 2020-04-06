Law enforcement is seeing a slight increase of domestic assault calls

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Lieutenant Thomas Faudskar with the Rochester Police Department said he would like to see crime statistics going down, but unfortunately it is still a little too early to tell. That's because there are a lot of factors involved to really calculate crime statistic numbers for trends. He explained from what he can tell, it's not too far off for this time of year - which is a good thing.

However, Lieutenant Faudskar said there has been a slight uptick in domestic calls. He explained he would like to see more people helping each other out. "You'd like to think of families coming together at this time as we're going through a tough time as a community and as a country," said Lieutenant Faudskar. "Unfortunately, that's not the reality in some households. Like the Governor tweeted out earlier this week, the stay at home order does not mean you have to stay at home in an abusive relationship."

Lieutenant Faudskar said officers have seen some congregating at parks, but that's getting under control. He explained overall, people are taking the stay at home order seriously. "I think the citizens of Rochester have been a fantastic partner in this as we're going through this tough time," said Lieutenant Faudskar. "We're not seeing disturbances at some our vital shopping areas or anything like that. We have our officers actively patrolling those areas and we're just not seeing any major problems right now."

The Rochester Police Department released a video focusing on those domestic incidents to make sure victims know they're not alone and there are many different resources out there to get help. It's on their Facebook page if you want to see it. RPD has a call center specifically for COVID-19 related questions or concerns. Lieutenant Faudskar said that's helping the dispatch center only receive emergency calls.