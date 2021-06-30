An increase of law enforcement both on the road as well as out in the public ahead of 4th of July

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has been on a hiring push recently, but they're not letting a lack of applicants stop them from protecting the community this weekend.

Over the past several weeks, there's been an uptick in crimes happening in downtown Rochester. Because of that, security has already been heightened.

Sgt. Mark Chambers said ever since pandemic restrictions were lifted, they've been busy and this weekend is only going to get busier. But he explained safety will always be their number one priority. "I don't know anybody that's just going out there and we just want to make someone's life miserable by stopping them and giving them a ticket," said Sgt. Chambers. "It's really not about that for us. It's about the safety aspect. It's about getting people to slow down and understand that your speed or texting or your impaired driving is affecting people's lives. Yours, as well as people you don't even know."

Sgt. Chambers said he doesn't mind going out in the public more often. He thinks it creates relationships with the community. "You know what, I can't count on one hand or two hands how many times people have come up to us parked on the side of the road, thanking us for being out there," he explained. "It's certainly appreciated and they know that we're out there trying to keep them safe."

There's a border-to-border enforcement campaign beginning on Friday along Highway 14 from one side of the state to the other.