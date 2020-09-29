Law enforcement in Olmsted County participated in the Torch Run for Special Olympics Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Each year, the Law Enforcement Torch Run raises millions of dollar for Special Olympics Minnesota. This summer, it was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Special Olympic teams across the state participated in a virtual torch run.

On Friday, law enforcement in Olmsted County made the 90 mile jaunt from Rochester to Hastings. In a normal year, Special Olympic athletes run alongside law enforcement to relay the flame of hope torch. This year along with the run, all of the fundraisers for Special Olympics Minnesota were canceled. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said it was important to them to still recognize the athletes because they're facing struggles with the pandemic as well and it helps them not feel forgotten about. "They know we can't mix and mingle and all the things we normally do, cheer and give hugs and things like that," explained Sheriff Torgerson. "It'll look different, but we still want to recognize who they are and the struggles that they're having too throughout this time."

The slogan for the run is "Braver Together" and you can show your support by purchasing a t-shirt with that on it. "It's #bravertogether and that's the whole thing," said Sheriff Torgerson. "Just want them to know that we're still here, we're still supporting them through law enforcement torch run. We can be brave together and get through this all confusing time together."

Because of all the polar plunges across the state at the beginning of the year, they're ahead of their expected revenue. A don't worry! Sheriff Torgerson said they will make sure the Rochester Polar Plunge happens next year.