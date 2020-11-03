SE Minnesota boy, 10, has special bond with law enforcement despite many hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Coltin Kenning has spent his entire life in the hospital. This year and last, have been tough for him as his time spent there has increased. Coltin has had countless surgeries and spent weeks in the ICU.

Kenning has several different brain issues. His issues began before he was born When the blood vessels in the neck and brain were not formed correctly. He has also been having issues with wound healing on the scalp.

"We've been here for three weeks and don't know when we're going to go home," said his mother, Stephanie Kenning.

The 10-year-old has always been a fan of law enforcement. While hospitalized, he has collected the support of Rochester's Police Department. He and his mother even spend more time in the med city than they do in their hometown. They consider Rochester Police and other law enforcement agencies apart of their family.

"When we're down here, we have nobody," said Kenning. "And we're stuck here."

Throughout time, law enforcement has spent time with Coltin. He's even got to speak in a police radio and play with a K-9.

"It's more so support for Coltin and being there for him," explained his mother.

Coltin hopes to become apart of law enforcement one day and have his own K-9. His mother doesn't know how long he will be in the hospital.