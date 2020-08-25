Law enforcement engages with the community, solves crimes with social media

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Social media isn't just for friends and family but law enforcement uses it to engage with the community and even help solve crimes.

During a Southern Minnesota Social Media Breakfast the Albert Lea Police Department shared how the department has been using social media for the past five years.

Officer Sy Vanthavong says it's evolved into a great source for tips to solve cases as well as a tool to provide information to the public and occasionally connect with the community through humor.

Vanthavong explained, "The purpose for our page is to provide information out there and every so often put a little humor into it but the fine line where we stand is we don't want to post things that are going to be offensive to somebody."

The Albert Lea Police Department says right now Facebook is its number one social media platform although there's also Instagram and Twitter accounts as well.